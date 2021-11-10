FBI offering $10,000 for information in Lansing Township cold case

LANSING, Mich. — The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information on the death of man who went missing four years ago.

Jerome Deshaun Ezell, a resident of Flint Township, was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department on Nov. 7, 2017.

State Police Detective Sgt. Troy Johnson said the police chose to put out a press release on the anniversary of Ezell's disappearance.

The FBI then decided to add a reward for any information related to this case.

The 27-year-old's vehicle was located near Fairview Street in Lansing Township shortly after his disappearance. His infant son was found unharmed in the vehicle.

Ezell's remains were found in Van Buren County on Dec. 12, 2018.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Michigan State Police. According to the FBI, foul play is suspected.

Johnson says he "absolutely" believes the reward will allow the investigation to make headway.

"There have been no major breakthroughs," Johnson said. "But we've had little pieces come forward that we've been able to use to slowly piece this together. I feel the investigation is headed to... a good area."

Police urge anyone with information on this to call Detective Sgt. Troy Johnson at (517) 898-1285, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP or the Detroit FBI office at (313) 965-2323.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

