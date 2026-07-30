Families gather at state capitol to mark Prescribed Harm Awareness Day

Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of suicide. If you or someone you know are struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. Resources are available by calling or texting 988 or visiting the Michigan Crisis & Access Line website.

Families who lost loved ones to prescription drug harm gathered on the state capitol lawn Wednesday to recognize Prescribed Harm Awareness Day, sharing stories and calling for greater transparency around psychiatric medications.



Families who lost loved ones to prescription drug harm gathered at the Michigan state capitol Wednesday for Prescribed Harm Awareness Day.

Advocates say parents often do not learn of FDA black box warnings on psychiatric medications flagging increased suicide risks in children until it is too late.

The event included what organizers called the first Stolen Lives Picnic held in the United States.

WATCH: Capitol gathering marks Prescribed Harm Awareness Day

Capitol gathering marks Prescribed Harm Awareness Day

Charay Gadd, a mother from Ovid, lost her 12-year-old daughter London to suicide in 2024, just weeks after London began taking Prozac.

"None of us should be standing here, and I keep saying one person is too many," Gadd said.

Black box warnings are the FDA's strongest alert. For Prozac, the warning notes increased suicide risks in children. Advocates say parents often do not learn of those risks until it is too late.

Drug safety advocate Kim Witczak, whose husband Woody died by suicide in 2003, has spent decades pushing the FDA for stronger drug safety warnings.

"We're bringing up the idea of informed consent, transparency, I think that is a right for every single person. I think it's also time that we have to also ask better questions," Witczak said.

Witczak said the conversations, while painful, are necessary.

"It doesn't bring our loved ones back, but if it can help another family to not have to go through what our families have done, then we have to have these conversations," she said.

Gadd said she worked with United Kingdom-based organization Antidepressant Risks to host the picnic, describing it as the first Stolen Lives Picnic held in the United States. She said she hopes to make it an annual event in Lansing.

Advocates are pushing for new laws surrounding informed consent for psychiatric drugs.

If you or a loved one are struggling, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. The service is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

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