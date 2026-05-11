Families celebrate Mother's Day with free admission at Potter Park Zoo

Families filled Potter Park Zoo Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day together. The zoo offered free admission for moms, giving many families a chance to enjoy the sunny weather with a walk through the exhibits.

Potter Park Zoo offered free admission for moms Sunday, drawing families together to celebrate Mother's Day.

Families enjoyed sunny weather while walking through the zoo's exhibits.

One neighbor noted that motherhood is about much more than just one day of celebration.

WATCH: Potter Park Zoo offers free admission for moms on Mother's Day

Potter Park Zoo offers free admission for moms on Mother's Day

Alisha Blackwell made the trip from Saginaw County to spend the day at the zoo with her family. This year marks her second Mother's Day as a mom to daughter Ridleigh.

"Just the three of us getting the day. It means the world to me, honestly," Blackwell said.

Blackwell says motherhood is about much more than just one day of celebration.

"I'm a stay at home mom. That's my best friend. I mean, this is my baby. It means everything in the world to me," Blackwell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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