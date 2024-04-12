False FEMA filing: How the agency plans to take action against fraud

"If you apply for FEMA Assistance and purposely claim disaster damage that never happened, you

may be charged with a serious crime.

FEMA must make sure taxpayer dollars go only to Michigan homeowners and renters in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent,

Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties who suffered genuine loss caused by the Aug. 24-26,

2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. The agency takes payment of funds to the true survivors very

seriously.

Those who are caught filing a false application for FEMA assistance can be charged with a felony and, if convicted,

face a maximum 30-year prison term and up to $250,000 in fines.

Any applicant who has made a mistake when reporting damage or has misrepresented losses may correct or cancel

their claim. Individuals need to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to withdraw or correct an application and

prevent prosecution. The helpline accepts calls seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. If you use a relay service

such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

If you know of someone who is filing a fraudulent application, report this or other instances of fraud, waste or abuse."

