Fall colors are starting to arrive in northern Michigan - September 22nd foliage update

LANSING, Mich. — Fall has officially arrived and what better way to kick off the season than to give you our weekly fall color update! Here is what you can expect as of September 22nd:

The Upper Peninsula is starting to see the higher elevations turn quickly. Nothing is peak as of yet, but they are definitely upgraded from patchy to moderate. Now, don't plan to hit the road to check these out just yet. Unless you go all the way into the Keweenaw, you might disappointed. A lot of the lower elevations and lakeshore areas up north are still very green. These areas are moderate color are not only small in scale, but remote as well.

Check out this Landsat Satellite image courtesy of NASA from the 20th.

NASA Fall colors as seen from NASA's Landsat Satellite from space.

You can see the brown, yellow, and orange tint in the mountains on the Keweenaw Peninsula. Those are the colors starting to turn. However, notice how much green is around them along the warm lakeshore and lower elevations.

There are also some splashed of color in the higher elevations west of Marquette in the Huron Mountains. Again, a lot of what we can see changing on the satellite is remote. The webcam shots from Marquette and Houghton / Hancock do not show much changing just yet.

WSYM September 22nd northern Michigan colors



Here's a satellite view of the whole northern part of the state from September 20th. Very green!

NASA Upper Peninsula of Michigan on September 20th



Typically we see the colors peak across the northern part of the state starting this time of the year. Due to the all the warm weather, the colors are likely to be delayed by about a week. Although the very cold nights ahead will likely speed this along very quickly into next week.

The weekend of October 1st will likely have exceptional color across the Upper Peninsula with some area in the northern Lower Peninsula starting to turn as well. Here's a rough estimate of peak color timing.

WSYM Expected peak colors

It's important to note that anywhere along the lakeshore will be delayed by 1-2 weeks from those areas further inland.

Much of the lower peninsula is still green with patchy areas beginning to turn. We are still likely 2-3 weeks away from peak in the FOX 47 viewing area.

WSYM Michigan state-wide color observations



