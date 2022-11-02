Easy 93.3 launches Christmas music playlist Nov. 1

LANSING, Mich. — It's Nov. 1 and for some that means kicking off Christmas a little early and that includes radio stations like Easy 93.3, 1180 WLXA.

“It's never too early for Christmas music,” said MacDonald Broadcasting Manager Scott Loomis.

Loomis said in their station, Christmas is in full swing.

“Nov. 1 means Christmas music," Loomis said. "Halloween is over, and we are into the Christmas season.”

It's a big debate every year with the question of is November too soon to play the holly jolly tunes?

When can you start listening to Christmas music?

“Some people, they're not ready for it just yet. They want to wait until after Thanksgiving,” Loomis said. “We like to go early Nov. 1. It's the Christmas season.”

Loomis said it's definitely not too early.

“Maybe before Oct. 31 is too early, but once you get into November, you know it's the Christmas season for a lot of people,” Loomis said.

Loomis said there's something special about music in general.

“It's great to put you into a time and place you can hear a song and it makes you feel nostalgic," Loomis said. "You can think about a specific time in your life that you equate that song to.”

There's just something magical about Christmas music.

“People need to feel good," Loomis said. "There's so much going on in the world. That Christmas music is a lot for a lot of people. It's a great escape, and we'd like to provide that.”

93.3 will play Christmas music until the new year.

