East Lansing police respond to second false threat at high school in less than a week, officials say

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The East Lansing Police Department swept East Lansing High School after receiving a threat Tuesday that was determined to be swatting, according to an alert from Ingham County 911.

WATCH BELOW: ELPS SWATTING

ELPS SWATTING

The threat was received after students had already been dismissed for the day, the alert said.

Ingham County 911 also said a similar call was received by another Michigan school and was also deemed a swatting incident.

East Lansing also received a bomb threat in the district last week.

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