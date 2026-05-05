Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

East Lansing police respond to second false threat at high school in less than a week, officials say

East Lansing police swept the high school after a swatting call Tuesday. A similar call was made to another Michigan school the same day.
ELPS SWA
Jack David
ELPS SWA
Posted

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The East Lansing Police Department swept East Lansing High School after receiving a threat Tuesday that was determined to be swatting, according to an alert from Ingham County 911.

WATCH BELOW: ELPS SWATTING

ELPS SWATTING

The threat was received after students had already been dismissed for the day, the alert said.

Ingham County 911 also said a similar call was received by another Michigan school and was also deemed a swatting incident.

East Lansing also received a bomb threat in the district last week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Start Your Mornings With FOX 47