Tuesday morning blaze guts beloved downtown Owosso restaurant

LANSING, Mich. — The Owosso community is reeling today after news that a downtown staple was ravaged by fire this week.

“The entire Lulas side of it is gone. The building and everything in it is gone,” said owner John Beilfuss.

An early morning blaze totally gutted Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on Tuesday.

The restaurant started up back in the summer of 20-13 and relaunched this summer after being closed for 16 months because of COVID-19.

Owner, John Beilfuss says right now its not clear *what caused the fire* or *how much it will cost to restore the space.

“Honestly, they haven’t told us. The local fire chief is a great guy but they haven’t given me any predictions to when they will have some answers,” said Beilfuss.

Lula’s employed over 20 people.

Beilfuss says the business exceeded his dreams for it.

“We had just imagined a cute little creole restaurant and it turned into 140 seats and highly awarded and all the things that came with that,” said Beilfuss.

There’s a big showing of support for the loss on social media with one employee writing that she’s worked there for about six years and calls the place her second home.

This is a developing story that we plan to follow closely.

