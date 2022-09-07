Eagle Days kicks off Thursday night

EAGLE, Mich. — Eagle Days 2022 is back starting Thursday, Sept. 8, at 14331 Grange Road.
Events on Thursday begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cruise-in, in conjunction with Portland Crusiers, at the reception hall parking lot. Also starting at 5:30 is Eagle Days Food Truck Wars.
Festivities continue Friday starting at 3 p.m. with the following lineup:
- Merchant Booths: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Midway and Concessions: 5 p.m.
- Ox Roast and Ball Tournaments: 6 p.m.
- Beer Tent: 5 p.m. to midnight
- Demo Car Scramble: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday continues the fun starting at 10 a.m. with the following:
- Bake Sale, Midway Concessions and Merchant Booths: 10 a.m.
- Parade: 11 a.m.
- Chicken BBQ and Ball Tournaments: noon
- Beet Tent: noon to midnight
- Mullet Contest: 2 p.m.
- Kiddie Tractor Pulls: 1 p.m.
- Pulled Pork: 3 p.m.
- Mud Bog: 4 p.m.
- Eagle Brawl Pit Bike Race: 4 p.m.
Sunday wraps up the event starting at noon with the following events:
- Chicken BBQ, Ball Tournaments and Merchant Booths: noon
- Beer Tent: noon to 10 p.m.
- Test n Tune: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Corn hole Tournament: 1 p.m.
- 50/50 Drawing: 6 p.m.
Admission and parking is free all weekend.
