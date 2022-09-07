Eagle Days kicks off Thursday night

EAGLE, Mich. — Eagle Days 2022 is back starting Thursday, Sept. 8, at 14331 Grange Road.

Events on Thursday begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cruise-in, in conjunction with Portland Crusiers, at the reception hall parking lot. Also starting at 5:30 is Eagle Days Food Truck Wars.

Festivities continue Friday starting at 3 p.m. with the following lineup:



Merchant Booths: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Midway and Concessions: 5 p.m.

Ox Roast and Ball Tournaments: 6 p.m.

Beer Tent: 5 p.m. to midnight

Demo Car Scramble: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday continues the fun starting at 10 a.m. with the following:



Bake Sale, Midway Concessions and Merchant Booths: 10 a.m.

Parade: 11 a.m.

Chicken BBQ and Ball Tournaments: noon

Beet Tent: noon to midnight

Mullet Contest: 2 p.m.

Kiddie Tractor Pulls: 1 p.m.

Pulled Pork: 3 p.m.

Mud Bog: 4 p.m.

Eagle Brawl Pit Bike Race: 4 p.m.

Sunday wraps up the event starting at noon with the following events:



Chicken BBQ, Ball Tournaments and Merchant Booths: noon

Beer Tent: noon to 10 p.m.

Test n Tune: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Corn hole Tournament: 1 p.m.

50/50 Drawing: 6 p.m.

Admission and parking is free all weekend.

