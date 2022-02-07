Drive Michigan Forward calling for hearing and vote on Drive SAFE Bills

LANSING, Mich. — The Drive Michigan Forward coalition is kicking off a week of action to advocate for restoring driver's licenses for all, regardless of immigration status.

Drive Michigan Forward is a coalition made up of immigrants and supporters who wish to "restore driver's licenses to all and pave the way for basic dignity and security for members of our community."

Beginning Monday, the group will urge Michigan House Speaker and Chair of the House Committee on Rules and Competitiveness to reschedule the hearing for the drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom, Economy) Bills and vote to move the bills forward.

The week of action will began Monday, Feb. 7, with a livestream on the group's Facebook page.

