Drinking fountains in Lansing parks will be turned on after 15-month shutoff

Posted at 5:22 PM, Jun 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — After being off for 15 months, drinking fountains in Lansing parks will soon be up and running, according to the city's Parks and Recreation director.

The city decided to shut off the 30-plus drinking fountains in parks throughout the city in March of last year because of COVID-19.

After months of negotiating with the Ingham County Health Department, the city got the all clear to turn the fountains back on, said Parks and Recreation Director Brett Kaschinski.

“This is the next step, I think in another the step in that road of recovery and we’re more than happy to provide that to residents,” Kaschinski said.

City officials say all of the fountains are expected to be turned on by July 4.

