Do Lansing bars want to stay open until 4 a.m.?

In normal years, bands play late into the night at Mac's Bar a few nights a week. They could go even later under a bill introduced in the legislature that would extend bar hours in Michigan until 4 a.m.

But Scott Bell, the bar's manager and talent buyer, doesn't want them to.

“I don’t think anything good can be accomplished or happens after 2 a.m.,” Bell said.

Keeping the bars open later would be more taxing on bar employees as well as city services such as police, EMTs and paramedics, he said. He also doesn’t think the two extra hours per night would make up for the many months of lost profits.

“Because you’re only going to get so many Fridays and Saturdays to begin with, and that’s when you’re really making your big money if you’re a bar or a music venue, like for us. The bar sales really taper off toward the bar closing, anyway," he said.

"It just feels like you’ll be babysitting drunks longer, you know?”

You can find the details of the bill here.

