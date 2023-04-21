Dedicated Lansing community member wins United Way Lifetime Achievement award

LANSING, Mich. — As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, we wanted to highlight a community member doing amazing work for others. So amazing that he was the winner of the United Way of South Central Michigan Lifetime Achievement award.

“Both of my parents were immigrants, and they lived through the [Great] Depression, got married shortly thereafter. And we were quite, quite poor. So we're familiar with what it was like to accept some help from other people," said Ronald George, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award.

George wanted to be the helping hand for kids and families like his.

"I first started out with meals on wheels. I worked as a sub once a month, and I kind of enjoyed it. It gave me a good feeling," he said.

And that good feeling pushed him to stay involved with volunteer work, and in 2009, he dove in head first.

He began to get involved with the Red Cross, Knights of Columbus and then St. Vincent Catholic Charities, who nominated him for this award.

As we sat on the steps of St. Vincent Catholic Charities, George reflected on all the positive change he has been able to be a part of.

"I helped put out an employment class. Help teach the refugees how to get a job. I also hosted a men's club, which involves men from different countries," he said.

All this hard work lead him to winning the Lifetime Achievement award this year, and while George is grateful, he still remains humble.

"It's a good life. It is better than sitting around watching Gunsmoke all day,” he joked.

Congratulations to Ronald George as well as the three other winners Andrea Ryan, Arianna Pittinger and Naomi Johnson. Thank you for all you do.

