Dangerous storm system with extreme cold still underway: Friday update

LANSING, Mich. — Extreme cold, high winds, and dangerous wind chills are the main threats. Some more snow is expected from lake effect primarily west of US-127 through Christmas Day.

As of 4pm Friday, much of the area has picked up 3-5 inches of snow. Some less, and some are reporting up to 6 inches locally. Our original snow map went through today and Saturday, so many of our areas will likely be in the lower end of our ranges with some areas below. However, we are not done just yet! We have lake effect kicking in tonight and tomorrow, and perhaps even Sunday.

Expect some lake effect snow showers tonight and especially into Christmas Eve as winds become more favorable. Here is a map of additional totals (on top of the 3-5" already received):

WSYM Additional Snow



The dangerous cold will warm up slightly with air temperatures around 10 overnight and around 15 degrees Saturday. Wind chills will still -15 to -30 overnight and about -10 to -20 Christmas Eve. Winds will still be gusting over 40mph at times through the day Saturday. Sunday, expect gusts as high as 30mph.

Roads will gradually get a bit better as temperatures warm up Sat / Sun. Salt treatments will finally start working. However, it will likely be Monday or even Tuesday before things really start to get back to normal.

A substantial warm up is on the way for the New Year.

