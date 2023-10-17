CPR coach reminds parents of the importance of jumping into action as Halloween approaches

Halloween is a time for candy and fun but safety is a priority as well

Terry Welch, a CPR trainer with A CPR company shows parents how to be prepared in the event of a child choking

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Halloween is creeping around the corner. And though the main focus is usually candy and scary fun, A CPR trainer tells us safety should be top of mind as well

Halloween.. A holiday thats fun for children and adults but can also take a scary turn

"Usually with children their emergencies are almost always starting out with breathing emergencies and a lot of times its because they're choking"

And in the fast pace of trick or treating its important for parents to see the signs

"We really need to look at are they breathing and are they breathing regularly"

If not its pivotal for parents to know when to jump into action

"If that's the case you want to make sure you do the chest compressions first"

"So the pressure is on the heel of your hand youre weight is straight down and youre going to go 1 and 2 and 3 and 4 and......"

Followed by rescue breaths if necessary

"You'd use a breathing barrier you'd do a head tilt a chin lift, you'd make sure you close their nose, breathe into them just enough to make the chest rise *breathes let off on the nose so they can exhale"

And back to compressions

This method doesn't just apply to Halloween as kids can get into a variety of things

"Paper clips, tacs, small objects"

But CPR training is more important than ever..... To keep a happy holiday... Happy

Im Asya Lawrence Fox 47 News

