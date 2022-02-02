Corrections officer sues department over Facebook post

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan Department of Corrections officer is suing the department over what he and his lawyer are calling a violation of his free speech. Earl Booth, of Jackson, is raising an interesting question— how much power does an employer have over an employee's speech outside of work hours?

“So this case is unique because what is challenging somewhat for the first time is the idea that a public employee is a private citizen when they're not at work," said Philip Ellison, Booth's attorney.

Booth was punched by an inmate two years ago. In the last couple of weeks Ellison says, Booth got the video from the prosecutor's office and posted it on his Facebook page.

“These are public records now. So Mr. Booth got those videos from the prosecutor, not from his work," said Ellison. "That's important— he put it on Facebook and Department of Corrections just absolutely hated that, and called him in for what they call an interview and internal affairs interview.”

The Department of Corrections declined an interview over the case, citing the pending litigation. Booth answered questions in an internal affairs interview and Ellison tells me his higher ups mentioned consequences but so far Booth is fully employed with the department. But Ellison says this case raises an important question.

"What is the ability for the government to basically cut off the stream of information coming out of employees who work at the day to day jobs that are necessary in our government?" Ellison asked.

He says he sees large implications for this case as well.

“Whether you're a DNR officer, whether you're a police officer, whether you're a corrections officer, heck, whether even a cook, some of the some of the biggest things that have come out of public concerns; for example, the Flint water crisis came out from a FOIA," said Ellison. "When one person said down on the line said, this isn't right.”

Ellison says Booth isn't suing for money or damages, in fact, he's still a full time employee with the Department of Corrections— and the video is still on his Facebook page. What he wants to see is policy change.

