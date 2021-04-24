Community comes together to plant trees as a way to address traffic and pollution

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A team of community members in Bath Township came together on Saturday to do something tree-mendous for the community.

Residents living on Park Lake Road weren't happy hearing all the traffic on I-96.

“I-96 carries 420,000 vehicles a month down this stretch of the road,” said President of Friends of Park Lake Judy Gardi.

Gardi said the highway creates a lot of noise and pollution in the area.

“That creates noise pollution and environmental pollution, air pollution," Gardi said. "There’s also water runoff from the highway as well that has chemicals in it from the gas and the oil and the rubber.”

“We’re trying to create a barrier between the highway, the neighborhood and the lake,” said Gardi.

By planting not one, not 10, but 75 trees.

“We use white spruce because they’re more water tolerant than any other kind of pine tree we can put out there,” Gardi said.

Ethan Burt said he's never planted a tree before.

“Actually this is my first time," Burt said. “I planted four… no five.”

And he enjoyed it.

“I like everything," Burt said. "Just planting the trees and getting to see all of them.”

He believes these trees will be helpful for the community.

“They help the environment and they help noise reduction and they give us oxygen,” said Burt. “Trees are very important.”

Gardi said not only was this a good thing for the environment, but she was also happy to see the community come together.

“Bringing the community together to do positive work for the neighborhood and the community and to see that together we can make a difference,” said Gardi.

