Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office search for missing 3-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a 3-year-old special needs child.

Michigan State Police say the boy was last seen wearing gray and blue shorts with a blue sweatshirt. Authorities are currently searching the area of Bauer and Clark Road in Eagle Township.

In the latest update, deputies said they would continue searching Monday night, and requested help from volunteers Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

If you have seen him, you’re being ask to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 989-224-6792.

