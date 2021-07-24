Classic cars on display at the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum's Car Capital Auto Show

LANSING, Mich. — The R.E. Olds Transportation Museum was back for their 28th Car Capital Auto Show on Saturday, and the event was packed with owners showing off their sweet rides.

Dick Peffley said he enjoys walking around and looking at the cars, but this year the museum asked him to bring his own.

Yasmeen Ludy Rare 970 Plymouth Superbird at the 28th Car Capital Auto Show



Peffley owns a rare 1970 Plymouth Superbird.

"This is one of 308 ever made. They were used in 1974 NASCAR racing, very rare. This one has 27,000 miles on it, its actual mileage," he said.

Peffley wanted to bring his car to the show because it's so rare.

"People haven't seen it, you know, because it is 1970 a lot of folks weren't born when this car was on the street," he said. "So there's a lot of questions about it."

There were 200 cars for people to walk around and view. Including a 1908 Oldsmobile, a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 and even the Lansing Ghostbuster mobile pulled through.

Yasmeen Ludy 1908 Oldsmobile at the 28th Car Capital Auto Show

The 1908 Oldsmobile gave rides and there were even prizes to be won, like a 1967 Olds Cutlass.

R.E. Olds Transportation Museum Executive Director Scott Merdeza said his favorite thing about the auto show is the sense of community.

"It's a great community event. You know, just bringing in people from the area get together," he said.

Yasmeen Ludy Classic 1930 Pontiac on display at the 28th Car Capital Auto Show

