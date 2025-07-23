Chrysler recalls more than 120,000 Jeep SUVs over safety concern

LANSING, Mich. — Chrysler is recalling more than 120,000 Jeep SUVs due to a safety issue with the second-row head restraints that could increase injury risk during crashes.

The recall affects Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles from 2023 and 2024 model years.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the second-row head restraints might not lock into the proper upright position, posing a potential injury hazard during a crash.

Chrysler says owners of affected Jeeps can have the issue inspected and repaired at dealers free of charge.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

