Child and Family Charities moving to Mclaren's Greenlawn campus

LANSING, Mich. — Child and Family Charities plans to move into a portion of McLaren Greater Lansing's Greenlawn Campus.

The nonprofit's CEO Julie Thomasma said the move will allow them to bring all of their services into one location will cost around $7 million.

Some of the money came from the state and some is expected to come from The Ingham County Commission.

“We’re reaching about 15,000 children and youth families every year, so this would allow us to help around 1,500 every year estimated with our services,” Thomasma said.

The news comes less than six months after Child and Family Charities tried to buy the vacant St. Casimir Church on Sparrow Avenue. That deal did not move forward because the Diocese of Lansing did not want to sell to a group that provides services to transgender youth.

“I was very sad that they lost the space that they had been making an offer on, but the new facility is bigger and more accessible and I’m excited to see what they do in that new space,” Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar said.

The new space will also bring more jobs.

“We want to see jobs,” Mayor Andy Schor said. “It’s a win for those here who are looking for those kinds of jobs and who want to serve those who need the services.”

I’m just really excited that we have a great community that gets behind great projects,” Thomasma said.

McLaren is building a new $600 million hospital near Michigan State University that will combine the operations from its Greenlawn and Pennsylvania Avenue campuses. It is expected to open in March.