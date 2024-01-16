Celebrating MLK Day: The MLK commission of Mid Michigan celebrates over 30 years in the community

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day of reflection and celebration for the civil rights leader who made a lasting impact on America

We spoke with Elaine Hardy of the Dr.Martin Luther King commission of Mid Michigan and Lansing mayor Andy Schor about Dr.Kings impact on the Lansing community

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

January 15th marks Martin Luther King Jr. day... A day of remembrance and celebration of accomplishments from a civil rights leader who made his mark across the nation and right here in our neighborhoods

"Here in Lansing we have the biggest and the oldest Martin Luther King jr. Holiday commission"

A commission that dates back to 1986

"By elected officials, community members and business people who were interested in pushing for federal legislature for the Dr. King holiday"

And once that legislation was passed the same year.... The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commission of Mid- Michigan stayed in tact

"Mainly because of the community it is a very special day in our region"

"It gets bigger and it gets more popular and people want to be apart of it so it kind of outgrew the cities role"

Today the commission is still working toward the values of speaking out about injustice and equality

"So its important for us as a commission and as a community to remember those ideas and to remember that we are all working towards building that beloved community that Dr.King talked about"

And looks forward to continuing to honor Dr. Kings' legacy

"We are going to continue to host events, bring our community together, talk about Dr. Kings legacy and help build the beloved community.... I hope that we do it forever"

