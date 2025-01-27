Celebrating Michigan’s 188th birthday: Fun facts about the state with Xavier Keys

8-year-old Xavier Keys shares interesting facts about Michigan on its 188th birthday.

Keys highlighted key details, like the state’s stone, reptile, and tree, during the celebration.

Watch the video above to hear about some of his favorite things about Michigan.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I moved from Oahu, Hawaii, and Like the snow here and how it kinda just isn’t always hot.” Said Xavier Keys.

8-year-old Xavier Keys is new to Michigan but can still tell you a lot about the state.

“I know the state stone is a Petoskey stone.” Said Keys.

I met his family outside the Michigan Library and Historical Center, to ask him what he knows about the mitten state.

“The state reptile is the painted turtle.”

“The state tree which is the white pine.”

According to the Michigan State Capitol, Michigan Officially became the 26th state in 1837, after a two-year border dispute over land in Ohio called the Toledo War.

Congress declared Ohio would keep the Toledo strip and Michigan would get the western portion of the Upper peninsula.

But even before that Keys says Michigan got its start as the Mitten state from glaciers.

“Most of the lakes were formed using glaciers a long time ago”

