CATA makes unilateral changes as contract negations drag on

LANSING, Mich. — As contract negations with bus drivers and mechanics continue, CATA executives announced unilateral changes Friday.

The public transit agency is eliminating retiree health care benefits for new employees, creating a new policy that will protect time and the half for workers who work more than 40 hours in a week and implementing a 3% base pay increase for bus drivers and mechanics.

“Throughout the entire negotiating process, CATA has been committed to achieving a fair and equitable contract for all of our stakeholders, including our drivers and maintenance employees, riders, taxpayers and the communities we serve,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser in a statement. “Today, we will implement a portion of our proposals, which we believe achieve the Authority’s goals, as defined by our Board of Directors and the taxpayers who support CATA.”

The negotiation between CATA and ATU Local 1030 has been going on since November 2019.

CATA spokesperson Lolo Robinson said the changes are "a partial implementation and we have invited the union to return to the table to continue to collectively bargain in good faith.”

FOX 47 reached out ATU Local 1039 for a statement on Friday, but have not heard anything back.

