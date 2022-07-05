Capital Area Michigan Works! Lansing American Job Center closed Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Michigan Works! Lansing American Job Center will be closed Tuesday, July 5.

People who are wanting to speak with Capital Area Michigan Works! are being asked to visit the Charlotte or St. Johns job centers.

Job seekers and employers can also reach out virtually by emailing LansingGreeter@camw.net or calling 517-491-5536.

