Capital Area Humane Society asks for support for Buster Scruggs, a 2-year-old cat found with gunshot wound

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Humane Society is asking for continued support for Buster Scruggs.

Buster Scruggs is a 2-year-old cat who was found injured and brought into the shelter. He was found with a crusted over wound on the left side of his face with significant swelling and a few teeth were broken and four were missing.

Upon further evaluation with an X-ray, staff found that Buster had been shot and the bullet was still lodged in the side of his head.

The veterinarian tried to remove the bullet and fragments, but they found the bullet was too close to sensitive areas to be safely removed.

Now, his external wounds are healing with no apparent signs of infection, and the bullet does not seem to be affecting his quality of life.

Staff says despite all he's been through, Buster is the sweetest kitty.

"He is very active, vocal, loves people and should be available for adoption soon," they wrote in a Facebook post.

If you would like to help homeless pets like Buster Scruggs, you can do so by clicking here.

