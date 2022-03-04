Boy, 17, recovering after being shot in both legs near Sexton High School

LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year old boy was hospitalized after being shot in both legs Thursday afternoon near Sexton High School.

Officers arrived to the area of McPherson Avenue and Washtenaw Street around around 1 p.m. Police believe an argument between the victim and another person led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

“Certainly I care about all students, whether they’re in California or Michigan, but no, this student does not attend the Lansing School District,” said Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Shuldiner and his team put Sexton High School lock down for about 30 minutes while police investigated the shooting. Shuldiner also said the district made it a priority to notify parents right away.

“We were able to send out communication to parents probably within 5 minutes,” Shuldiner said.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4660.

