Blue Cross Blue Shield presents a counter offer that UAW employees are not satisfied with

UAW Blue Cross Blue Shield employees are nearly 7 weeks into their strike and they say don't see an agreement being reached soon

BCBS provided a counter offer to the UAW demands including a 23-33% wage increase, $5,000 bonus and pay protection against inflation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The UAW strike against the Big Three automakers has ended.. But right here in Lansing there's another strike that continues.

Blue Cross Blue Shield workers are headed toward week 7 on the picket lines...

And nearly 2 months into the strike... Workers here say they aren't making progress on a deal even after Blue Cross Blue Shield presented a counter offer..

That offer includes a increase of wages by 23 to 33 percent, pay protection against inflation and a 5000 dollar bonus

Blue Cross Blue Shield released a statement saying in part "Management's goal is to strike a balance between providing fair and competitive compensation and benefits to our employees, and affordable health insurance to our customers and members. These things are not mutually exclusive, and we are sensitive to the impacts that the costs of running our business have on health care affordability."

But employees here in Lansing say... That's not enough and that they are still standing strong on their demands for however long it takes

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

