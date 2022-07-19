Binder Park Zoo welcomes baby colobus monkey

LANSING, Mich. — The Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek welcomed a new addition to their eastern black and white colobus monkey family.

On June 26, the baby was born to parents Usi and Nairobi. A health exam has not been done on the newborn yet, so the baby's gender has not been confirmed.

Staff say the baby is strong, active and alert, much like their big brother Freddie, and the baby is reaching for items of interest and is curious about other members of the troop of colobus monkeys.

“Colobus babies are born with their eyes open and a very strong grip, which is crucial to their survival since they are an arboreal primate species, primarily living high up in the trees” said Kelsey Dibble, collection supervisor at Binder Park Zoo. “Other than observing and providing basic care, we take a hands-off approach to encourage the troop to bond with and care for the infant just as it would in the wild. So far, the troop is doing exactly that. It is such a thrill and very gratifying for us to be a part of this process, helping the troop grow and develop deeper bonds, welcoming a new baby into the fold."

The zoo has had colobus monkeys since 1998. Currently, including the newborn, there are six monkeys in the troop.

