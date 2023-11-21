Big cool down could bring snow chances to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will plummet as arctic air arrives. Some days we'll struggle to even reach the freezing mark for afternoon highs. This increases the chances of some snow flakes.

We'll be watching an area of high pressure settling in from the northwest. Since air flows clock-wise around high pressure, this puts Michigan and The Great Lakes in the area where cold Arctic air will spill south uninterrupted. High temperatures will plummet from the mid-40s on Thanksgiving into the lower 30s on Black Friday!

A weak storm system may pass through later Sunday into early Monday where a slushy inch or so of accumulation may be possible. We'll be watching that very closely. If that system does come through, winds could be a favorable position for some lake-effect snow on the back side of it. Of course, lake effect is very dependent on wind speed and direction. About half our models are showing some form of lake effect bringing at least light accumulations into parts of Michigan.

The longer the cold temperatures with a northwest flow last this time of the year, the higher the chances for some snow are!

Nothing is set in stone yet. There is plenty of time to watch how things evolve. This is very normal as we head into December! Exciting!

