LANSING, Mich. — For about a year, Lansing's Sarah Stratton and Holly McDermitt have been whipping up some of mid-Michigan's most flavor-packed sweets.

"So we work, I don't know, a slow day is about what 16 hours," said McDermitt.

"We start here in the kitchen about midnight, typically," said Stratton.

"We bake, make our morning deliveries, then we leave to do our day jobs," concluded McDermitt.

Their baking business is called Michigan Made Treats.

The duo makes donuts, cinnimon rolls, scones, cupcakes, cakes and pretty much whatever delectable dessert you might request of them.

"It's not enough just to be like, we make cinnamon rolls," Stratton said. "We've got to make a maple peach bourbon cinnamon roll!"

Stratton and McDermitt, who have been friends since they were 3 years old, said it's taken blood, sweat and a spoonful of sugar to get this dream off the ground, but it's soon paying off due to an upcoming grand opening.

On June 24, at the Allen Accelerator Kitchen, Michigan Made Treats is hosting a grand opening party for their first store front.

The event will have free samples and refreshments and is a kick off to the two offering their goods at the kitchen Wednesday through Saturday.

This is a huge step forward for Stratton and McDermitt in their dream of making mid-Michigan just a spoonful sweeter.

"I think our baked goods talk for themselves," Stratton said. "What people really need to do is just come by and try something."

