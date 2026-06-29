Bath Township Verizon customers say spotty service raises safety concerns

Some Verizon customers in Bath Township say cell service in the area is unreliable, with dropped calls and connectivity issues raising concerns about reaching emergency services.

Bath Township residents say Verizon cell service has been unreliable for years, with dropped calls and lost connections

Some residents say the spotty service raises concerns about reaching 911 in an emergency

Clinton County commissioners approved a new Verizon cell tower in Laingsburg in May, citing a gap in coverage

WATCH: Bath Township residents report spotty Verizon service

Bath Township residents report spotty Verizon service

Bath Township resident Kirsten Erbskorn said the problem has affected her household and others nearby.

"The last two years have been really bad," Erbskorn said.

"My brothers will try to FaceTime me and it'll connect for a couple seconds, but then we lose connection if I move anywhere from where I was standing when I initially picked it up."

Posts in local community groups show other residents reporting similar problems with dropped calls and spotty service.

Erbskorn said the service issues have her considering switching providers.

"I don't like that I'm paying $85 a month for a phone that doesn't even work unless I'm connected to Wi-Fi. So I'm definitely planning on switching," she said.

Verizon did not respond to requests for comment.

Public meeting minutes show the Clinton County Board of Commissioners approved a special land use at their May 26 meeting for a new Verizon cell tower in nearby Laingsburg, citing an existing gap in network coverage. There is no public timeline for construction or when service improvements might be seen.

For Erbskorn, the concern goes beyond inconvenience.

"There could be an emergency where I need to call 911 or get ahold of family, you know? And you're just not able to all the time," she said.

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