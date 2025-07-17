Bath Township home invasion case referred to Michigan Attorney General's Office

LANSING, Mich. — The Bath Township home invasion case that police say involved a stabbing and hostage situation has been referred to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for prosecution decisions, according to the Clinton County Prosecutor Tony Spagnuolo.

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE: Bath Township Police respond to suspect after hostage incident

Prosecutor Spagnuolo announced Thursday he is recusing himself from the case due to a personal connection with someone involved.

"The incident alleged to have occurred in Bath Township was a traumatic event for the community and demonstrated significant acts of bravery and professionalism by the Bath Township Police Department and other responding law enforcement agencies. Due to that personal connection, and in the interest of maintaining prosecutorial neutrality, I will be referring this matter to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for any further prosecutorial decisions to be made by an office without a conflict of interest," Spagnuolo said.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 12 around 2:30 p.m. when a suspect allegedly broke into multiple homes, stabbed a person, and held them hostage with a knife to their throat.

According to Bath Township Police, the suspect was initially spotted walking through yards in the Heathfield Drive area attempting to break into vehicles before entering a garage.

Police then received a call from a neighbor on Nichols Road reporting that they had been stabbed by someone who had broken into their home. When officers arrived, they found the suspect holding a knife to the victim's throat.

The suspect eventually released the victim and fled through a side door, at which point officers fired shots at the suspect, according to police.

The suspect then entered another home, locking the door behind them. Police said the resident inside heard law enforcement attempting to break down the door and unlocked it, unaware the suspect was inside.

According to Bath Township Police, the suspect attempted to escape again by entering a neighbor's garage. Officers fired additional shots and deployed a stun gun before taking the suspect into custody "after a short struggle."

The suspect was transported to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the neighborhoods. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department policy.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.