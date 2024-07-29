Back to School: Lansing neighbors talk about the costs of going back to school

Neighbors are dealing with school supplies costs to start the school year.

School Starts at various times in August for school districts in Mid-Michigan.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are dealing with this time of year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Are you excited for school to come back to school this year?"

"Yeah," Said Severin, School Student.

"What are you looking forward to most?"

"A Lot of recess," Said Severin.

Back. To. School.

Those are three words we hear a lot more as we inch closer to August.

"New clothes, a backpack, getting him all set up."

Linda Cooper and her grandson, Severin, are taking part in the free backpack event in Lansing.

Cooper says her expenses are already high, and this time of year brings new challenges.

"Then when I have an extra expense like him going back to school, I have to try and figure out how to get that money, together and save, cut here and cut there." Said Cooper.

And they're not the only ones feeling the hole burnt in their pockets.

Tyjuan Thirdgill and his three nieces also dropped by to get a free backpack.

"Back to school supplies buying them new clothing, we're probably gonna spend five to seven hundred dollars." Said Tyjuan Thirdgill, Holt.

Neighbors descended on Verizon stores across mid-Michigan for a free backpack giveaway on Sunday.

"This is just something we want to be able to help people just take a little burden off." Said Devon Feintuch, Verizon.

"Anything that helps us chip off just a little bit of what we spend out of our pockets helps." Said Thirdgill.

And our neighbors say they will continue looking for deals to save money…

"Whatever I can find at a really good price, we check a lot of the ads for sales and all that." Said Cooper.

But despite the cost, just about everyone is excited to go back to school.

"They might not be excited, but we are certainly excited to get them back into school, get them back to learning, and give them more constructive things to do throughout the day." Said Thirdgill.

