April is Sexual Assault Awareness month: Here's how you can support the cause in your neighborhood

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and organizations across the county are finding ways to raise awareness including here in our neighborhoods

MSP is hosting a Purses with a purpose initiative where they are collecting personal items and purses for women who are victims of domestic and sexual assault

In the attached story, we spoke with The Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence and Michigan State Police who emphasized the importance of informing the public of all the available resources for victims of sexual assault

MCEDSV encourages survivors who wish to speak with someone to call 855-VOICES4

In recognition of Sexual Assault awareness month, Michigan State Police is urging residents to donate a purse for a purpose

" Remind people that they're not alone... They have a huge support system of women and men here at MSP we are here as a support system we have resources" said MSP motor carrier SGT. Danielle Brooks.

This initiative encourages community members to bring in comfort items such as shampoo, lotion, soap and purses to help our neighbors be able to leave situations of abuse.

Danielle Collins has seen first hand the benefits of these donations...

"We see a lot of this especially our troopers out on the road you see a lot of victims of domestic violence and often times when you're a victim and you want to get out of the situation its an unplanned thing... It can happen all of a sudden and you're just out the door. And when these women show up to these women's shelters they don't have anything and we recognize that and we that's why we started doing it. They'll have a purse of their own and their own personal items"

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 16 boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old.

"Also sadly 25 out of 1000 perpetrators or those that cause harm will go to prison so were seeing sexual assault is high but the accountable of those who commit the crime is low" said Merkeb Yohannes, MCEDSV Interim Co-Executive Director

The Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence is one of many organizations throughout our neighborhoods who sees the value in local shelters and encourages more awareness throughout the month of April

"Because not only do they emergency shelter but they provide counseling, sexual assault exams, legal assistance... There are many resources in lansing" Said Merkeb Yohannes

This initiative will go until the end of April and you can contact your local state police post for more information on how you can donate

