Applications are open for Lansing's First Ward City Council seat

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing City Councilman Brandon Betz resigned on Friday and the Council is already looking for his replacement.

First Ward residents are already thinking about the qualities they want in the next council member to represent their district.

“It should be a person that respects all mankind, and should just appreciate their position,” said First Ward resident Larry Chrysler.

“Our roads, safety schools and I like to vote my faith, so somebody who encompasses and makes all of that a priority,” said Jason Mendiola, who also lives in Ward 1.

Betz’s resignation comes after a year of controversy, stemming from a text exchange with Black activist Michael Lynn Jr.

On Monday, the City Council unanimously voted to accept Betz’s resignation and now the council has 30 days to fill his position. If a replacement is not appointed by the deadline, a special election will be held.

“It’s an aggressive time table, but it’s something we’ve met in the past,” said Council Vice President Carol Wood.

An application for the seat is now live on the city’s website and will close on Jan.21.

Applicants must meet five requirements before being granted an interview: They must be 18 or older and a registered voter in Lansing, must live in the First Ward, must be current on city income and property taxes and cannot have a felony on their record.

“We will interview every applicant who meets those requirements,” Woods said.

Each candidate will be interviewed publicly, in front of council and community members. Council members earn around $26,000 a year . Whoever is appointed will hold the position until general elections in November.

