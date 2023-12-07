An end to a 3 month strike: Blue Cross Blue Shield employees reach an agreement with the UAW and BCBS

After 3 months on the picket lines, UAW Blue Cross Blue Shield employees voted Yes to ratify by 89%

We spoke with Local 2256 members and leadership about why this contract is being considered historic

BCBS employees return to work this week

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After months on the picket lines, BCBS employees here in our neighborhood casted their votes Wednesday on a tentative detail they say is historic

"I feel relived... I feel good.... I feel confident"

"I was just ecstatic just happy"

A clear change of heart for Blue Cross Blue Shield workers who were on strike for

"3 months now... 11 weeks I believe it was... Actually 12 now"

Demanding change from their employer

"When the company gave us their last best and final offer without even addressing our issues we just basically said no we cannot accept that"

"It's just unheard of to work somewhere for 22 years and still haven't reached the max"

But now.... A new contract addressing several of the employees concerns

"We were able to secure an inflation protection bonus as well as an additional 1500 dollars on our signing bonus"

Was voted on Wednesday afternoon

"Its been a long ride but we are very excited with the outcome that we have we do have a really good contract to present to our membership"

The contract presented some mixed feelings

"Because we unfortunately didn't get the retiree health care we were trying to gain but we can always fight for that in the next contract"

We reached out to BCBS of Michigan Wednesday but did not hear back but in a statement from earlier in the week... Daniel Loepp said

"President Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce,"

But overall.... Local 2256 members are glad to see their weeks of dedication turned into a historic contract

"Its important to stand for something because you wont get the things you deserve"

