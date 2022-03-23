AG Nessel warns Michiganders about pet scams

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel visited the Capital Area Humane Society on Wednesday to encourage Michiganders to be on the lookout for pet scams. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic there was an incredible increase in pet adoptions and an increase in scams too.

“There’s been this increased demand but like anything that you’d see when you have increased demand for a product. What you see is an increase in scam artists who try to take advantage of people in those circumstances," said Nessel.

The Attorney General’s Office encourages Michiganders to always be alert for deceptive practices, make sure to research the breeder, and don’t purchase a pet sight unseen. In addition, make sure to use a credit card and avoid wiring money so that you can dispute the purchase.

“Now if you do get scammed here’s the thing to do; report it! Report that scam to us.”

You can report a scam by calling the Attorney General’s Office at 517-335-7599.

