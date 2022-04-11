ACE report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment for the week of April 11 - 17

LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking for fun things to do around mid-Michigan this week?
Here's a quick rundown of some things to check out.
EVENT: Tabletop Gaming Club
DATE: Monday, April 11, from 6 to 7:30 pm
LOCATION: Grand Ledge Area District Library
WEBSITE: Gladl.org
EVENT: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)
DATE: Tuesday, April 12
LOCATION: Capital Area District Library Mason
WEBSITE: cadl.org
EVENT: Old-Time Fiddle By Ear Workshop
DATE: Wednesday, April 13, from 2 to 3:30 pm
LOCATION: Elderly Instruments
WEBSITE: elderly.com
EVENT: Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club
DATE: Thursday, April 14, from 9:30 am to 11:20 am
LOCATION: Suburban Ice
WEBSITE: ladiessilverblades.org
EVENT: Beggars Can’t Be Choosers Comedy Show
DATE: Thursday, April 14, from 7 to 9 pm
LOCATION: Beggars Banquet East Lansing
WEBSITE: beggarsbanquet.com
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.