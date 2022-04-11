ACE report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment for the week of April 11 - 17

LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking for fun things to do around mid-Michigan this week?

Here's a quick rundown of some things to check out.

EVENT: Tabletop Gaming Club

DATE: Monday, April 11, from 6 to 7:30 pm

LOCATION: Grand Ledge Area District Library

WEBSITE: Gladl.org

Courtesy of Grand Ledge Library Grand Ledge Library Table Top Gaming

EVENT: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)

DATE: Tuesday, April 12

LOCATION: Capital Area District Library Mason

WEBSITE: cadl.org

Capital area District Library Capital Area District Library STEM

EVENT: Old-Time Fiddle By Ear Workshop

DATE: Wednesday, April 13, from 2 to 3:30 pm

LOCATION: Elderly Instruments

WEBSITE: elderly.com

EVENT: Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club

DATE: Thursday, April 14, from 9:30 am to 11:20 am

LOCATION: Suburban Ice

WEBSITE: ladiessilverblades.org

Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club

EVENT: Beggars Can’t Be Choosers Comedy Show

DATE: Thursday, April 14, from 7 to 9 pm

LOCATION: Beggars Banquet East Lansing

WEBSITE: beggarsbanquet.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook