Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

ACE report: Arts, Culture, and Entertainment for the week of April 11 - 17

covid arts
Scripps, 2020
covid arts
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 09:15:47-04

LANSING, Mich. — Are you looking for fun things to do around mid-Michigan this week?
Here's a quick rundown of some things to check out.

EVENT:                     Tabletop Gaming Club       
DATE:                        Monday, April 11, from 6 to 7:30 pm
LOCATION:             Grand Ledge Area District Library
WEBSITE:                Gladl.org

Table Top Gaming Club.jpeg
Grand Ledge Library Table Top Gaming

EVENT:                     STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)
DATE:                        Tuesday, April 12
LOCATION:             Capital Area District Library Mason
WEBSITE:                cadl.org

STEM .jpeg
Capital Area District Library STEM

EVENT:                     Old-Time Fiddle By Ear Workshop
DATE:                        Wednesday, April 13, from 2 to 3:30 pm
LOCATION:             Elderly Instruments
WEBSITE:                elderly.com

EVENT:                     Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club
DATE:                        Thursday, April 14, from 9:30 am to 11:20 am
LOCATION:             Suburban Ice
WEBSITE:                ladiessilverblades.org

Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club.jpeg
Ladies Silver Blades Skating Club

EVENT:                     Beggars Can’t Be Choosers Comedy Show
DATE:                        Thursday, April 14, from 7 to 9 pm
LOCATION:             Beggars Banquet East Lansing
WEBSITE:                beggarsbanquet.com

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!