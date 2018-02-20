AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 11 cents

9:18 AM, Feb 20, 2018

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.45 per gallon. Prices are about 19 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.34 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.67 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The Detroit-area's average decreased about 8 cents to about $2.49 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.