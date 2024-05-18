A Summer Like Weekend Expected with Possible Air Quality Issues

LANSING, Mich. — High Pressure builds today as our temperatures rise way above average into the 80's. These temperatures will last throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week. However, we are watching some potential air quality issues with our forecast as well.

Air Quality Alerts have been issued throughout the state of Michigan including the areas of Metro Detroit and counties along Lake Michigan. The abundance of sunshine produces ultraviolet radiation that will mix with nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons, elevating the amount of ozone at the surface allowing for our air quality to reach unhealthy for some. In our neighborhoods, we are watching Hillsdale and Jackson counties for the worse air quality while northern neighborhoods will stay in the Moderate risk.

If you have respiratory issues such as Asthma, take caution when going outside and doing any strenuous work. It is also encouraged to refrain from refueling vehicles and mowing lawns.

We are also watching for fog on Saturday morning then turning easterly for Sunday morning and the potential for severe thunderstorms next week. For, now we are expected to stay dry and warm.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

