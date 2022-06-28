A complete guide to Fourth of July events happening in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Fourth of July weekend is coming up, and FOX 47 has created a guide to all the events happening in mid-Michigan throughout the weekend.

Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, events:

4th of July Weekend at Cravings



Cravings Gourmet Popcorn will be celebrating Fourth of July all weekend starting Friday.

Different events and promotions will be featured each day Friday through Monday.

The Wild Child race



Corrigan Oil Speedway will be hosting their Wild Child race at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Sunday, July 3, events:

Cascades Park Jackson County fireworks show



The fireworks show will begin at dusk on Sunday.

The Falls open at 6 p.m., and there will be live music from The New Rule.

Admission is $7 per person and $5 for children ages 4 to 12.

City of Eaton Rapids 4th of July Celebration Family Fun Night



Eaton Rapids will be hosting a two-day Independence Day celebration.

The first day will be a Family Fun Night starting at 6 p.m. until dark.

The location is still too be determined.

Monday, July 4, events:

Mason's Independence Day Parade



The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. starting at Bond Park.

Staging for the parade begins at 3 p.m.

Lansing 4th of July Celebration Parade



The parade will start at 11 a.m. and go around the Capitol Loop.

The parade staging area is at the Michigan Hall of Justice on Allegan Street.

Lansing 4th of July Celebration concert and fireworks



A concert from the Lansing Concert Band will begin at 8 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park

The fireworks show will immediately follow the concert

Mason bike decorating content



The Mason area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the bike decorating contest for children ages 12 and under.

Decorating will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 3 p.m.

Decorations will be provided.

Judging will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Two winners will receive a brand new bike.

Potter Park Zoo military members enter free



The Potter Park Zoo will be offering free admission for military members from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Standard admission rates for the rest of your party.

Lansing Lugnuts vs. Great Lakes Loons game



The Lugnuts will play the Loons at 7:05 p.m.

After the game, LAFCU will host a fireworks show

DeWitt Family Fireworks



The First Baptist Church in DeWitt is hosting a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

Light snacks will be provided, but people are encouraged to bring their own picnic.

People are encouraged to bring small fireworks.

City of Eaton Rapids 4th of July Celebration parade and fireworks



On the second day of the city's two-day Fourth of July celebration, the city will be hosting a parade and fireworks display.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and goes down Main Street.

There will be a kids zone from noon to 4 p.m.

The fireworks will go off at Howe Memorial Park once it is dark.

If you don't see your event, click here to submit your event information, and we will add it to the list.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

