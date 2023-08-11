4 vehicles stolen from Lansing's General Motors Grand River Assembly Plant

LANSING, Mich. — Early Thursday morning, the General Motors Grand River Assembly Plant was the latest victim of a string of recent car thefts across Lansing.

Around 2:30 a.m., Lansing Police Department officers arrived to the GM plant where they found that four vehicles were stolen.

Two Cadillacs and Two Camaros were taken from the lot, but by Thursday afternoon, police said that three of those vehicles have already been returned and one person is in custody.

This investigation is still ongoing.

