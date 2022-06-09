3 Degree Guarantee: Giving back to The House of Promise

LANSING, Mich. — The House of Promise is a haven for women who may need a safe space, and this month FOX 47 is helping them continue to thrive.

The House of Promise is a program for women who have been sexually abused. It gives them a place to stay for up to two years, while they receive help and healing.

They were our 3 Degree Guarantee recipients last month, and on Wednesday, we stopped by with some good news.

“On behalf of FOX 47 News and Tripp’s Auto and Collision, I’d like to present The House of Promise with this 3 Degree Guarantee check," said Kristi Tabor, an account executive with FOX 47.

The 3 Degree Guarantee is one of the ways FOX 47 gives back to the community we love. For every forecast prediction in our 10 p.m. newscast our meteorologist gets right within three degrees, we donate $50 to charity. For every forecast above or below those three degrees, we double it to a $100 donation.

“It will go to the girls in the house, their programs. It takes a lot to keep the house going, and the girls don’t pay for anything while their here, so it will go to help the girls with their day-to-day needs," Shari Montgomery, founder and executive director of The House of Promise, said.

Congratulations to The House of Promise, and keep up the good work in the community!

