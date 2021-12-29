$25 million medical center coming to south Lansing, and Tom Izzo is one of the owners.

LANSING, Mich. — MSU Health Care, McLaren Greater Lansing, Gillespie Group and the MSU Foundation just broke ground on a new $25 million medical center in south Lansing.

The largest component of the facility will be a new outpatient imaging center.

“This will definitely be a growth engine in south Lansing and southeast part of Lansing, that will be an incredible asset for our city," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The medical services building will expand the new McLaren health care campus that will open in March. The $600 million campus, located in the University Health Park, will feature an acute care hospital, a cancer center and the newly added medical services center.

“The building is roughly 60,000 square feet being built for mainly McLaren and MSU Health Care, and their collaboration for a diagnostic imaging care center, and there is another user that's coming in, that will be announced first quarter of next year, and then what's left over is approximately 4000 square feet," said Eric Rosekrans, the senior vice president of Martin Commercial Properties.

Martin Commercial Properties is working on finding another tenant for the 4000-square-foot space.

The medical services building is owned by MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe, as well as Stephen Wickens, the president of Wickens Group, and developer Pat Gillespie.

Gillespie said in a statement that "having the opportunity to play even a small role in a new medical campus here in our hometown is a true honor and fits perfectly into our mission" and that it "is inspiring to know that this development will impact our community and health for generations to come."

The imaging center aims to improve access to advanced screening and diagnostic technology for quicker diagnoses. It includes MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound imaging.

“We will be able to reduce the amount of radiation that patients receive. So that's a win for the community. We also will be able to do advanced PET scanning with different isotopes for cancer diagnosis," said Colleen Hoffman, the radiology administrator of MSU Health Care who will be in charge of running the imaging center.

Gillespie Group is developing the property with Christman Company as the construction manager.

“It will be a state-of-the-art building with wonderful, wonderful medical care related entities in it. But that whole area is going to be a draw when the hospital opens for the medical industry," Rosekrans said.

More information about the medical services building can be found on this website.

