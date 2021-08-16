24-year-old critically injured in downtown Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. — A 24-year-old-man is in the hospital with what police call a "critical" injury after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning.

Lansing Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Museum Drive at 12:40 a.m. and, upon arrival, found a 24-year-old-male with a gun shot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they found evidence that leads them to believe there may have been many people at the crime scene and several subjects firing guns at one another.

No suspects have been identified. Lansing police are asking anyone who knows something about the incident to call them at (517) 483-4600.

