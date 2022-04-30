2022 Fur Ball returns in person

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Humane Society's annual Fur Ball came back in person after two years of virtual galas due to the pandemic.

Pet-lovers and their furry friends came out Friday to the Eagle Eye Golf Club in Lansing where they could participate in a silent auction, take snaps in a photo booth, watch a runway show featuring some of the event's animal guests and enjoy a sit down dinner.

Margaret Cahill The gala invited both human guests and their dogs

But what makes this event unique is that guests are allowed to bring along their dogs, many of which were adopted from the Humane Society.

And while two-legged guests enjoyed dinner, their precious pooches enjoyed an evening at the gala's dog spa.

Margaret Cahill Dogs enjoyed a tea party-themed "dog spa" during the dinner.

Julia Willson, president and CEO of the Capitol Area Humane Society, said the inclusion of animals is a hit among guests.

"It brings the animal welfare community in a very special way," Wilson said.

This year's theme was "Mad Catter." Willson said the Humane Society staff usually tries to pick an animal-based theme and tried to be particularly creative this year, as it's the first in person gala in two years

Margaret Cahill The gala's theme was "Mad Catter."

The theme, based on Lewis Carroll's novel "Alice in Wonderland" included tables with cookies decorated with frosting spelling "eat me," wonderland-themed props for the photo booth and a tea-party setup in the dog spa.

Margaret Cahill Dinner tables featured cookies reading "Eat me."

The spa, and much of the event, is run by Humane Society volunteers

"This is my way to help the animals in my community and give back to them," said Danielle Ross, a handler at the dog spa.

Guests like Robyn Kemp and Carl Olsen dressed up in theme, and said the enjoy supporting the Capital Area Humane Society's mission.

"It’s a good cause, one of the best causes," Kemp said. "And we’re both animal lovers."

Margaret Cahill Guests dressed up — often according to the event's theme — for the gala.

Willson said the last in-person fur ball raised $26,000, and she's hoping to top that number this year.

If you're looking to participate in next year's festivities, Willson recommends planning in advance because tickets sell out quickly.

You can find more information on this event— and next year's gala— at www.cahs-lansing.org/fur-ball/.

