2 women charged with murder of man found burned in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Two Lansing women have been charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Corey Dalton.

Sharnae Cook, 27 and Marissa Gilbert 29, are accused of causing the May 5 fire that resulted in Dalton's death.

Police reports say when they arrived around 4 a.m. at a townhome on the city's southwest side, they found Dalton's body outside severely burned.

Dalton received medical attention on the spot, but did not survive.

The two women were arraigned in Eaton County court.

