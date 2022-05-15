17-year-old boy shot on Lansing's south side Saturday evening

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday evening on Lansing's south side.

The police department responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 1000 block of Vincent Court around 6:45 p.m.

A teenage boy was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Officials said they believe this is an isolated incident and that it represents no threat to the general public at this time.

Police are looking for a gray SUV where they believe the shots were fired from. They do not know the make or model of the SUV.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

