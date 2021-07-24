17 COVID-19 cases linked to Faster Horses Festival, attendees urged to get tested.

LANSING, Mich. — Seventeen COVID-19 cases have been liked to the Faster Horses Festival held July 16 to 19 at the Michigan International Speedway in Cambridge Township.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suggests that anyone who attended get tested. Some attendees were infectious while they were at the event and anyone who attended the festival could have been exposed to the virus.

The state health department is working with local public health departments to investigate the cases.

If you attended the festival and you're experiencing fever, chills, cough, fatigue, or any COVID-19 symptoms, that may be a sign to get tested.

